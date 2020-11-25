AIDA Ready to Sail in the Canary Islands in December

AIDAperla

AIDA Cruises today announced that it will offer Canary Island cruises starting from December 5, 2020.

On December 5, 2020, AIDA Cruises will open its cruise season around the Canary Islands with AIDAperla, followed by AIDAmar, which will start its winter season with the Christmas voyage on December 20, 2020.

The seven-day voyages to the islands of eternal spring start on Saturdays or Sundays from Gran Canaria, according to a press release.

The Spanish government adopted clear regulations for safe travel in the Canaries in November, which are in line with AIDA's already established hygiene and prevention measures, the company said.

AIDA's health and safety protocols, which have been audited by SGS Institute Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV-GL, among others, include measures such as the free COVID 19 test before the voyage, secure arrival and departure, medical care, distance regulations and increased disinfection measures on board, as well as guided shore excursions.

Due to the current situation in the United Arab Emirates, Spain (except Canaries) and France, AIDA has to adjust the schedule in the Orient and the Western Mediterranean. All cruises on AIDAstella and AIDAprima that were planned between December 1, 2020 and January 26, 2021 are cancelled.

 

