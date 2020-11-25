Sea Cloud Restart Set for March 17, 2021

The Sea Cloud Cruises fleet will be resuming operations in March, according to a press release.

On March 17, 2021, the Sea Cloud II will set sail from Las Palmas on seven-day trips around the Canary Islands. Two weeks later, the Sea Cloud starts its voyages through the Greek Islands in the Aegean Sea.

"Our team has put together a program that meets the high demands of our guests, even if we still have to start our season under Covid-19 conditions, as is currently foreseeable," said Managing Director Daniel Schäfer.

Also set for spring 2021, the new Sea Cloud Spirit will be put into service, the company said.

“In addition to our principle of 'quality over quantity,' reliability and safety are our top priority,” Schäfer added.