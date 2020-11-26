Coral Expeditions Gets Go Ahead for Tasmania Program

Coral Expeditions, has received formal approval from authorities for its 2021 Tasmanian summer season, according to a press release.

A series of eight expeditions on Coral Discoverer will begin Jan .1 and run through March 18 with 60 Australian guests aboard each voyage.

The season will start with the traditional Yachtsman’s Cruise following the Sydney to Hobart fleet which departs Sydney on Dec. 26 2020 and arrives in Hobart on New Year’s Eve in time for fireworks overlooking the glittering harbour precinct. The Coral Discoverer will then depart on Jan. 1 2021 on a sold-out 16-night Tasmanian Circumnavigation. From mid-January, a series of six 10-night Coastal Wilds of Tasmania and Coastal Treks expeditions will operate out of Hobart.

Jeff Gillies, Commercial Director at Coral Expeditions, said: "We are very pleased to receive approvals from the state authorities to operate. The implementation of our SailSAFE health plan coupled with our successful restart of operations and long history in the region has been well considered by authorities, who have been diligent and professional in the vetting process. The Tasmanian season is another positive step towards building confidence for our business as we return from the challenges of 2020. We have immense gratitude and look forward to an enriching summer of expeditions in Tasmania and elsewhere in the Australian coast."