P&O Cruises Extends Pause in Operations Into April 2021

P&O Cruises has announced that it will be extending its pause in operations into April 2021 due to “uncertainty around European ports of call.”

“With hopeful news headlines clearly we do not want to extend our pause in operations any further than absolutely necessary, but given the ever changing guidance around international travel and the varying regulations in many European ports of call, we felt it prudent to cancel these additional dates,” said Paul Ludlow, president at P&O Cruises. “In addition, as the final payments are due for these cruises very soon, we felt it was the right thing to do for our guests.”

Ludlow added that P&O Cruises is “sorry to disappoint those who were due to travel,” but the cruise line is hoping that they will rebook to travel at later dates.

All guests whose bookings were canceled will be notified and will have a choice between receiving 125% future cruise credit or a 100% refund, the cruise line said in a press release.