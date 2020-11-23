Aurora Expeditions Launches Arctic and Global Itineraries for 2022

Aurora Expeditions has launched a new Global and Arctic program for 2022 aboard the Greg Mortimer and her brand new sister ship – the Sylvia Earle.

The program features 12 new itineraries and destinations that will take expeditioners to places such as Russian Far East, Raja Ampat/West Papua, Alaska, the Northwest Passage, and Baja California.

“[W]e are really excited to launch our new 2022 Arctic and Global program to give our loyal expeditioners some phenomenal new, remote, and beautiful destinations to consider,” said Aurora Expeditions CEO Monique Ponfoort. “We hope these new itineraries evoke some wanderlust for those of us who are patiently ready and waiting to get out and explore the world again.”

The itineraries vary from 9 to 17 days in duration. An early bird offer allows to save up to 25 percent off on select voyages.