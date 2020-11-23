Black Friday Deals From TUI, Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises

TUI has launched various Black Friday promotions in an effort to drive bookings:

"Those dreaming of their next holiday post-lockdown will be able to grab a deal for their perfect break in 2021 with a wide range of special offers across TUI UK brands from Monday Nov. 23," the company said in a press release.

Going live four days before Black Friday a variety of offers on selected TUI, Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruise holidays will be available over seven days until Nov 30.

Deals include £300 off on all summer 2021 Marella Cruises sailings and £250 off a TUI holiday over £3,000.