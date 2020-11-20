Seabourn Announces Additional 2021 Voyage Cancellations

Seabourn announced today that it will cancel a series of 2021 voyages for two ships in its fleet as part of a broader redeployment in preparation for an eventual return to service, the company said, in a press release

The cancellations come while the brand works to implement its plan to resume guest operations, which includes meeting the requirements of the Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for sailings with U.S. port calls, the company said.

The cancellation announcement applies to select itineraries on Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Quest. Specific details are as follows:

The Seabourn Odyssey: with select voyages cancelled from January 16, 2021 – November 5, 2021. Seven-day Alaska/British Columbia and the Pacific Coast sailings have not been cancelled.

The Seabourn Quest: with voyages longer than 7 days and calling on a U.S. port cancelled from July 22, 2021 – November 6, 2021.

“We’re fully committed to meeting the requirements necessary to bring guests back to our ships, including those issued by the CDC,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Our team is grateful for the continued support we are seeing from guests, the travel advisor community, our partners and everyone with an interest in the hundreds of destinations we visit. Stay tuned for releases of alternative voyage options in the months ahead as conditions permit.”