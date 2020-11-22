Fred. Olsen Launches Some 2022 Sailings Early

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has launched some of its 2022 program early putting scenic Canada and remote Spitsbergen sailings on sale and available for booking, according to a press release.

The cruises are "Canada in the Fall" and "Rugged and Remote Spitsbergen."

Guests booking early will also enjoy up to £250 per person to spend onboard, the company said.

In June 2022, Balmoral will set sail on a 15-night voyage of discovery Spitsbergen, in the Norwegian Archipelago of Svalbard, including a crossing of the Arctic Circle to experience the eerie Midnight Sun.

A 19-night voyage to Canada is the second of the new cruises, with this itinerary made possible by the fast sailing speeds of Fred. Olsen’s new ship Borealis, according to the company.

"The ports have been specifically designed to offer guests exceptional opportunities ashore, taking in seven ports across three Canadian provinces, and ample opportunity to witness the wonderful autumnal beauty with national parks, forests and trails all within reach," said a statement.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “These cruises are set to deliver some exceptional sights and experiences, both from onboard and ashore.

“Canada is renowned for being one of the best places to showcase the beauty of autumn in all its glory, and these ports have been specially selected to allow our guests to witness this true wonder for themselves.

“From Sydney, guests can follow the Cabot Trail and take in the Cape Breton Highlands, explore the Forillon National Park in Gaspé, and, in Quebec, immerse themselves in the autumnal colours from Jacques-Cartier National Park.

“In Spitsbergen, Balmoral will really come into her own, with her smaller size allowing us to offer unspoilt views of many natural wonders, from sailing alongside glaciers and down narrow fjords, to the destinations themselves.

“I know our guests will be just as excited about this sneak peek into our 2022 programme as we are, with an on board spending offer which will enable them to get the most out of their holiday both on and off the ship.”