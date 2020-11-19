Port Canaveral Cruise Terminal Parking to Feature Contactless Technology

Port Canaveral CT3 Parking Garage

The Canaveral Port Authority (CPA) and the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) have executed an “Interlocal Agreement for Electronic Parking Fee Collection” to implement the E-PASS automated system at Port Canaveral that will enable customers to use contactless payment for parking at Port Canaveral-owned parking facilities with an E-PASS prepaid account, according to a press release.

“The convenience of the E-PASS system aligns with our goal of moving to contactless payment transactions throughout the Port,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “This program takes us one step closer by offering our guests another option while advancing our efforts to improve the Port’s operations with proven technologies that provide greater efficiencies and cost savings.”

CFX has offered a similar automated payment program for E-PASS customers at Orlando International Airport (OIA) parking facilities since November 2003. E-PASS customers paying for parking at OIA experience significantly reduced wait times when exiting the parking garages, especially during peak hours.

“We are excited to expand the convenience of automated payment to the thousands of E-PASS customers who also use Port Canaveral facilities for cruise parking,” said CFX Executive Director Laura Kelley. “The partnership agreement with the Port, located in Brevard County, is the newest example of CFX’s commitment to delivering mobility solutions to our five county-region, while simultaneously expanding the benefits of E-PASS.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report