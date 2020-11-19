Seabourn Reveals The Club and Sky Bar for New Expedition Vessels

Seabourn has revealed the details behind The Club, a food and beverage and lounge setting on the line's new expedition ships.

The Club is the work of designer Adam D. Tihany for Seabourn’s two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition vessels, which will make its debut with the launch of Seabourn Venture in 2021 and follow on the yet-unnamed sister expedition ship in 2022.

The lounge is found across the Seabourn ship, with The Club on the expedition ships featuring expansive windows.

Seabourn said the space includes an extraordinary sushi experience, offering a variety of hand-prepared sushi bites freshly made to order every evening.

“Adam has seamlessly adapted the essence of our popular Club into our new expedition ships allowing guests a breathtaking ocean-front experience,” noted Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Drawing inspiration from the destinations we will explore in the most remote corners of the globe, Tihany has perfectly captured the spirit of adventure that is central to expedition.”

In keeping with the spirit of the expedition vessels, Tihany fashioned new design touches using brilliant hues of blue and green inspired by the deep-sea and unique art displays, including a coral-inspired mural that extends the feeling of the lounge to its outdoor Sky Bar, the company said.

According to the company, with The Club’s location on Deck 9, guests will enter past a series of prominent artworks inspired by nature that set the tone for the experience inside. Abstract coral shapes will be combined throughout to create dynamic, geometric patterns on the royal blue carpet as well as embedded in-ceiling lights overhead. Other distinctive details include a water-vapor fireplace set like buried treasure at the center of the venue, and a dedicated stage and dance floor for live performances. In addition, The Club will welcome guests to sit back and enjoy lounge chairs from the signature Tihany Design Venture collection, as well as in comfortable banquette seating. Colorful decorative pillows arrayed with playful sea-inspired patterns will add to the youthful energy and inviting warmth of the space.