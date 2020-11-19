Silversea Cruises announced on Thursday that it is adding at least one complimentary shore excursion in each port of call plus roundtrip air for the upcoming launch of its 2022-2023 season, according to a press release.

“We are enhancing our already comprehensive all-inclusive offering for the convenience of our guests, while leveraging on our destination leadership to take travelers deeper into over 900 of the world’s most amazing destinations on included shore excursions,” said Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO. "Our expansive new collection of itineraries for 2022 and 2023, which will be the largest itinerary launch in Silversea’s history, features inspired voyages that have been carefully curated by our destination experts. With the inclusion of roundtrip air and transfers, we are further enriching our all-inclusive offering, which is among the most broad-ranging in the ultra-luxury cruise sector."

The line's 2022-2023 program is the largest itinerary release in the company's history, according to a statement, with 12 percent more itineraries compared to the previous lounge.

According to the company, the package includes 315 voyages across all seven continents, calling in 669 destinations in 114 countries, with 61 maiden calls.

Travelers booked on these voyages will be able to reserve their included shore excursions—as well as custom "Silversea Selected" shore excursions (available for an additional charge)—from 180 days before sailing by accessing my.silversea.com. The cruise line’s Venetian Society members will enjoy an additional 30 days to make their selection, reserving their chosen experiences from as early as 210 days ahead of sailing.

The inclusion of roundtrip air and transfers on all voyages will enhance the offering for guests, the company said. Business class upgrades are also included in selected destinations and on selected voyages, such as the cruise line’s World Cruises and Grand Voyages.

Silversea’s guests will also enjoy the following inclusions on expedition voyages: