Stretched Star Breeze Delivered to Windstar Cruises

The Star Breeze, now stretched, has been delivered back to Windstar Cruises from Fincantieri in Palermo, the first of three ships to be stretched and modernized as part of the Star Plus Initiative.

The program, valued at $250 million and involving the the Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star Pride, calls for the installation of a new 25.6-meter-long mid-body section; new engines and an extensive modernization of public areas, passenger cabins and open decks.

Before the work, the Star Breeze was 134 meters long, 10,000 tons and had capacity for 212 guests. She is now 160 meters long, 13,000 tons and has capacity for 312 passengers.