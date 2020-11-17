Cunard 2022 Sailings Open for Sale

Cunard Line has opened for sale 162 various itineraries onboard the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

According to a press release, the voyages cover “north of the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, via the Panama Canal.”

“There has been a high demand for our 2021 voyages, so we know how much our guests are anticipating traveling again on Cunard’s iconic ships with many future highlights including a welcome return to Alaska,” said Cunard’s President Simon Palethorpe.

Palethorpe added that he is delighted with the company offering such a broad range of voyages in 2022.

The 2022 season will see the Queen Elizabeth’s return to Alaska with seven and 10-night voyages departing from and returning to Vancouver – with calls at Glacier Bay, Haines, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Victoria.

From Alaska, the Queen Elizabeth will journey through the Panama Canal, across to the Mediterranean, where she will embark on a series of seven- and 14-night fly-cruises, departing from Barcelona.

Along with transatlantic crossings, the Queen Mary 2 will be visiting the North Cape spending three days in Tromso, Norway – with opportunities to see the Northern Lights, and calls to Bergen, Trondheim, Alesund, and Stavanger.



The Queen Victoria’s highlights include four-night cruise breaks departing from Southampton – all scheduled to include a weekend – visiting destinations such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam and St Peter Port.

Past Cunard guests that book before Mar. 1, 2021, can take advantage of a 5 percent discount on their booking of one of the newly launched itineraries.