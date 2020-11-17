Atlas Launches a Jazzed-Up Marketing Campaign

At Last Atlas

Atlas Ocean Voyages has launched a marketing campaign aimed at supporting travel advisors and seasoned travelers during their wait for a resumption in cruising.

The campaign – entitled “At Last… Atlas” – features singer, songwriter, and actress Ashley Támar in a specially-created music video, which is the “centerpiece” of the US campaign, according to a press release. In the music video, the singer delivers a cover version of “At Last” by Etta James.

“The new At Last… Atlas campaign message promotes the simple and timely invitation to travelers to return to cruising,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We’re lucky to have the chance to collaborate with a highly regarded and recognized Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress. Ashley Támar takes the song’s classic lyrics and instills a spirit that encourages travelers to return to the elegance and joy of cruising with Atlas.”

Támar called the experience of starring in the campaign “more than a dream come true.”

The At Last… Atlas campaign was created by the MARCA advertising agency.

It features imagery of the World Navigator – Atlas’ new expedition ship launching in July 2021 – in a “remote, halcyon cove at the end of an exhilarating and inspirational day,” according to the press release.

The words “At Last it’s time to come back to something brand new” appear on the screen during the music video.

The campaign will be used on social media and national consumer and trade print magazines throughout 2021.

