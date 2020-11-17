Windstar Offers New Promotion to Islands of Tahiti

When Windstar Cruises begins sailing again, the first destination it plans to resume operations is Tahiti, where its offering a new promotion.

Windstar has announced a Air + Hotel package from Los Angeles International Airport that includes the round trip flight from Los Angeles, pre-cruise accommodations and a post-cruise day room, ground transfers in Tahiti, and a seven-, 10- or 11-night boutique cruise in Tahiti. Now on cruise vacations including air and hotel booked through the end of this year, guests will also receive the promise of a free beverage package (with unlimited select spirits, wine, beer, cocktails, and minibar items), the company said.

Guests can alternately choose $300 in shipboard credit to put towards other experiences. Guests choosing to book only the cruise still receive a $100 shipboard credit.

“We expect Tahiti to be one of our first sailing destinations for our return to cruising in 2021,” said Chris Prelog, president of Windstar Cruises. “I can’t think of a better place to go after this year of reduced travel, and in fact, I plan to go with my family. We hope this promotion spurs you to make plans to reunite with friends and family on vacation.”

Rates start at $4,799 per person based on double occupancy.