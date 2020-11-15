Halton

Malaysia Eyes Green Light to Restart Cruising

SuperStar Aquarius

Malaysia may become the latest country to allow cruising, as goverment officials are evaluating a proposal to restart "cruises to nowhere."

Port Klang Authority GM Captain K Subramaniam was quoted as saying a proposal to restart the cruise tourism has been submitted to Putrajaya, through the Transport Ministry (MoT), per a local report.

“We have asked for a special consideration for the ‘cruise to nowhere’ and if possible, domestic cruising. Singapore is starting one this month. We requested this two months ago and we understand that the Health Ministry (MoH) has some reservations about it," he was quoted as saying.

Penang and Port Klang are no stranger to cruise calls, having a long-term relationship with Genting and Star Cruises. 

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment