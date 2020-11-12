Windstar Pushes Restart Dates Further Into 2021

Citing the COVID-19 outbreak, Windstar Cruises on Wednesday announced it has "made the difficult decision to cancel our cruise departures further out."

"We are eager to return to sailing when we believe that the environment will support it. We previously canceled all remaining cruises in 2020 and are now canceling cruises for January and February 2021 for all of our yachts, and into March and April 2021 depending on the itinerary," the Seattle-based company said, in a statement.

The first ship to sail will be the Wind Spirit on March 25, 2021 in Tahiti.

Start Up Dates:

Wind Spirit – March 25, 2021 – Tahiti

Star Breeze – March 27, 2021 – Caribbean

Star Legend – April 7, 2021 – Mediterranean

Wind Star – April 13, 2021 – Mediterranean

Wind Surf – April 24, 2021 – Mediterranean

Star Pride – July 6, 2021 – Northern Europe

"During this temporary pause in operations, we are reviewing and updating our health and safety practices including enhanced sanitation protocols, health screenings, adding more medical staff onboard, flexible dining, and crew training. Our new Beyond Ordinary Care program is a multi-layered strategy with key hospital-grade elements: HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect circulated air within our yachts, plus electrostatic sprayers to sanitize all surfaces throughout our yachts," the company stated.