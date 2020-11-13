Coral Expeditions to Have The Largest Kimberley Season in 2021

Coral Adventurer

Coral Expeditions has released its revised program for 2021 sailings to the Kimberley region in Australia.

The new program extends to 40 10-night sailings onboard the cruise line’s three vessels: the Coral Discoverer, the Coral Adventurer, and the brand new Coral Geographer.

According to the cruise line, this will be the largest one yet in its 25-year history of Kimberley coast expeditions.

“After 25 years exploring this vast wilderness, The Kimberley really is our backyard. The expert local guidance and deep knowledge of our Australian crew will ensure you see the region at its best,” said Jeff Gillies, commercial director at Coral Expeditions.

He added that the cruise line had seen an “outstanding guest response” to its already recommenced Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef itinerary.

Coral Expeditions’ Kimberley season will start in late March 2021 and extend toward October 2021, with the last voyage aboard the Coral Adventurer leaving on Oct. 18, 2021. The vessels will depart from Darwin and Broome.

All three vessels will carry fewer than 100 passengers of Australian citizenship only.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking