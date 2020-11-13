Coral Expeditions to Have The Largest Kimberley Season in 2021

Coral Expeditions has released its revised program for 2021 sailings to the Kimberley region in Australia.

The new program extends to 40 10-night sailings onboard the cruise line’s three vessels: the Coral Discoverer, the Coral Adventurer, and the brand new Coral Geographer.

According to the cruise line, this will be the largest one yet in its 25-year history of Kimberley coast expeditions.

“After 25 years exploring this vast wilderness, The Kimberley really is our backyard. The expert local guidance and deep knowledge of our Australian crew will ensure you see the region at its best,” said Jeff Gillies, commercial director at Coral Expeditions.

He added that the cruise line had seen an “outstanding guest response” to its already recommenced Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef itinerary.

Coral Expeditions’ Kimberley season will start in late March 2021 and extend toward October 2021, with the last voyage aboard the Coral Adventurer leaving on Oct. 18, 2021. The vessels will depart from Darwin and Broome.

All three vessels will carry fewer than 100 passengers of Australian citizenship only.