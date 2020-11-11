Lindblad Expeditions Appoints David Goodman as CCMO

Lindblad Expedition announced today it has named David Goodman as its Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, effective November 9, 2020, according to a press release.

The company said Goodman has spent over 30+years running divisions of global multi-media organizations, overseeing revenue, marketing, content creation, production, product/technology, distribution and oversight of some of the world’s most recognizable brands and properties.

Most recently he served as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital Development at Sotheby's, where he and his team were responsible for numerous initiatives which resulted in record growth in audience (physical/digital), revenue, e-commerce sales, content creation (web, mobile, social, video, print, AR/VR) while incorporating best-in-class technology into client-facing products and processes.

“As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and look to reactivate in 2021, David Goodman will be a very meaningful addition to our leadership team. Lindblad Expeditions was on a solid growth trajectory prior to the pandemic and intends to continue on an aggressive growth plan in 2021 and beyond. David’s skills and background will add immeasurably in building the marketing and sales platform that will fuel that growth,” stated Sven Lindblad, President and CEO of Lindblad Expeditions.

Goodman, who will be based at Lindblad’s headquarters in New York, commented, "Since a young age, I've loved traveling, especially to places a bit off the beaten path. For almost 50 years, Lindblad has been the leader in experiential travel, taking hundreds of thousands of people on expeditions to the most extraordinary places in the world. We have a tremendous opportunity to innovate the existing business with new content, technology, products and services, which will drive interest and demand while positioning the company for future growth. I can't think of a better opportunity both personally and professionally, especially given the timing as we prepare for the world to start traveling again."

In his new role at Lindblad, Goodman will be responsible for all revenue production and will lead marketing, sales, digital product development and strategic partnerships.