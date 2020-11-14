8 Cruise Ship Alternative Restaurants Worth Checking Out

The cruise industry is known for its extensive and complete culinary offerings. Alternative restaurants provide a nice getaway experience for ship passengers that look for new experiences going beyond traditional dining.

These eight alternatives are worth a visit.

The Local Bar & Grill – Norwegian

Available on Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest vessels, The Local Bar & Grill offers comfort food around the clock with made-to-order burgers, chicken wings, hot dogs, and fish and chips. Open 24/7, the restaurant also has a special breakfast menu, serving Starbucks’ specialties.

Ristorante Samsara – Costa

Samsara offers fusion cuisine onboard Costa ships. Its menu combines Mediterranean and Pacific flavors, with a touch of South American aromas for an additional twist.

Johnny Rockets – Royal Caribbean

With a 1950s atmosphere, Johnny Rockets is available on most Royal Caribbean International ships. Specializing in American fare, it features a menu with made-to-order hamburgers, sides, milkshakes and desserts. On the Oasis-class ships, the restaurant is part of the Boardwalk neighborhood and includes outdoor seating.

The Rock Grill – Bahamas Paradise

A truly unique venue, the Rock Grill allows guests to cook their meats and veggies with the help of a extremely hot lava rock. The restaurant – available only on the Grand Classica – is located on a semi-open deck and offers prime cuts, as well as seafood and other options.

Tuscan Restaurant – Celebrity

Conceived as an Italian Steakhouse, Tuscan Restaurant is available on most of Celebrity Cruises’ ships. The restaurant serves iconic Italian dishes, adding a modern twist to them. Handmade fresh pasta, butcher cut meats, fish, pizzas, and other meals – as well as regional Italian wines – are all available on the menu.

Fuego Restaurant – AIDA

Famous for its self-service buffet restaurants, AIDA has some of the most unique alternative options in the cruise market. One of them is the Fuego Restaurant, which offers unforgettable experiences for the entire family, with made-to-order burgers and other specialties. It is available on the AIDAprima, AIDAperla, AIDAnova and AIDAcosma. Fuego also features vegan options, as well as a special children’s buffet with tailor-made options.

Waves Grill – Oceania

Oceania Cruises may well be known for its high-end restaurants, but it also offers something different with its informal Waves Grill restaurant. Located by the pool, the grill serves comfort food, including made-to-order burgers, sandwiches, smoothies and milkshakes.

Asian Market Kitchen – MSC

Available on some of MSC’s newest ships, the Asian Market Kitchen is a three-in-one restaurant developed by the chef Roy Yamaguchi. The venue features three independent concepts: a sushi bar, a teppanyaki grill, and an Asian-fusion restaurant – all with panoramic ocean views.