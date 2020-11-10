Meyer Turku Confirms Layoffs of 250 People

Meyer Turku announced it has closed negotiations concerning permanent lay-offs and will permanently lay off 84 people from outfitting and design functions, according to a press release.

The number includes nine blue-collar and 75 white-collar workers, the yard said.

"Together with the lay-off numbers announced in August, Meyer Turku will lay off 250 people," said a press release.

"Part of the reduction of the workforce is done through retirement and other personnel arrangements. The original estimation at the start of the negotiations in April was 450 people.

The people being laid-off will be offered personal guidance, support and specialized training to ease the transition."

“Unfortunately we have to take some painful steps to adjust to the actual market situation that obviously has changed dramatically during this year. We are continuously working on securing the future of the yard on a long term basis," said CEO of Meyer Turku, Tim Meyer.

In August, Meyer Turku concluded an agreement with its customers to stretch the current orderbook to reach until 2026. This is an important step to stabilize the entire Finnish cruise ship building cluster until the market situation for new orders recovers again, the yard said.