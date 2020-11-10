Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Free Shore Excursions

Customers who book a voyage on the World Navigator from Atlas Ocean Voyages before the end of 2020 will receive a complimentary shoreside excursion at every port, according to a press release.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages is already one of the industry’s most-inclusive luxury experiences, and we are adding more value by delivering more immersive inclusions… Experienced travelers and anyone eager to see more of the world should start at the top of their bucket list and go there on an all-inclusive, luxe-adventure Atlas expedition in 2021,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

According to a press release, immersive excursions will include a tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ancient Olympia from Katakolon, Greece, a visit to Zippori from Haifa, Israel exploring the village’s rich and diverse historical and archeological legacy; the inspection of World War II monuments and Soviet-era memorials in Novorossiysk, Russia, seeing St. Lucia by land and sea atop an ATV and aboard a catamaran, visiting notable sites of the Falkland Island conflict of 1982, and more.

Overall, when it starts sailing in July 2021, the World Navigator will be traveling to 107 ports in the Holy Land, the Black, Mediterranean, and Caribbean Seas, and South America.

Atlas Ocean Voyages offers all guests its “All Inclusive All the Way” commitment, which includes an emergency medical evacuation insurance, complimentary round-trip air travel, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits and international beers, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane bath amenities, and Michelin-inspired dining.

According to the press release, in every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use onboard, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

The World Navigator is Atlas’ first ship that has a passenger capacity of 200.

Following her launch, Atlas Ocean Voyages will be launching four more vessels – World Traveler and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.