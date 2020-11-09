Cruise Line Stocks Surge on Monday on Vaccine News

Carnival Corporation in Times Square

Premarket on Monday, cruise line stocks surged up to the tune of between 20 to 30 percent based on positive vaccine news.

Carnival Corporation was up 29.16 percent; Royal Caribbean Group 21.05 percent; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings 25.81 percent and Lindblad Expeditions 17.43 percent in premarket trading. 

The positive momentum was driven by good news from clinical trials evaluating a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. With multiple news outlets reporting vaccine trials were seen as more than 90 percent effective. Drug makers may apply for emergency use as soon as later this month. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today