Fred. Olsen Receives Award After $43k Food Donation

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has been granted the “Unsung Hero” award at the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) awards. The award was in response to the cruise operator donating more than $43,000 worth of food to Scottish good causes.

According to a press release, in June, Fred. Olsen donated more than 30 palettes of food from its four ships – Balmoral, Braemar, Black Watch, and Boudicca – during their lay-up in Rosyth.

The food was collected and then distributed by FareShare, a charity organization that supports those in difficult circumstances – like isolation, poverty, and homelessness.

“Making the donation back in June was an easy decision for us,” said Thomas Rennesland, hotel operations director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. “Our ships have been laid up in Scotland since we paused our operations in March, and this was the perfect way for us to be able to say thank you for all of the support that they have offered us – and continue to offer us – during this time.”

The SPAA said they were delighted to recognize the cruise operator with the award.

