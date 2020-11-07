Crystal Announces Corinth Canal and Suez Voyage for 2021

Crystal Cruises has announced a new nine-night voyage: Iconic Passages: Corinth & Suez itinerary aboard its Crystal Esprit.

The 62-passenger yacht will embark from Dubrovnik, Croatia on Apr. 1, 2021. Its voyage will pass through Sharm El-Sheik and Safaga (Egypt), Delphi and Santorini (Greece), and, of course, the Corinth and Suez canals.

The journey will end in Aqaba, Jordan, where an optional post-cruise program will allow seeing the city of Petra.

Prices start at $4,499 per person. Bookings made before Jan. 6 offer $125 worth of onboard credit and low solo fares of 150 percent.