Halton

Crystal Announces Corinth Canal and Suez Voyage for 2021

Crystal Esprit

Crystal Cruises has announced a new nine-night voyage: Iconic Passages: Corinth & Suez itinerary aboard its Crystal Esprit.

The 62-passenger yacht will embark from Dubrovnik, Croatia on Apr. 1, 2021. Its voyage will pass through Sharm El-Sheik and Safaga (Egypt), Delphi and Santorini (Greece), and, of course, the Corinth and Suez canals.

The journey will end in Aqaba, Jordan, where an optional post-cruise program will allow seeing the city of Petra.

Prices start at $4,499 per person. Bookings made before Jan. 6 offer $125 worth of onboard credit and low solo fares of 150 percent.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today