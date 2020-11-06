TUI Cancels Mein Schiff 6 Program in Greece

TUI Cruises will suspend the operations of the Mein Schiff 6 in Greece, following a new Greek lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

TUI said it will run one last cruise from Corfu, without port stops, and featuring all sea days, before suspending service for the rest of the month.

"The Greek government yesterday announced a corona-related lockdown that will take effect on Saturday, November 7," TUI said, in a statement.

"As a result of the short-term nature and on the basis of our hygiene and health concept, we have received a special permit to carry out the trip to Greece from November 8 to 14 as a blue trip without shore excursions. Unfortunately, with a heavy heart, we have to cancel the other planned cruises to Greece that start on November 14th, 21st and 28th."

The company was also forced to cancel its Germany-based program earlier this month, but still plans to cruise in the Canary Island in November