Costa Suspends Cruises Aboard Deliziosa to Greece

Citing new measures enacted by the Greek government in response to the number of coronavirus cases that impose restrictions on travel, Costa Cruises today announced the temporary suspension of Costa Deliziosa cruises to Greece, in a press release.

The Costa Deliziosa – which is offering one-week cruises calling at Trieste, Katakolon, Athens, Iraklion, Bari – will end her cruise currently underway on Nov. 7, in Trieste. The ship will then pause operations for seven weeks, canceling the Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28, and Dec. 5, 12 and 19 cruises.

The resumption operations for the ship is scheduled for Dec. 26 with an Italian itinerary calling in Trieste, Bari, Brindisi and Catania. More destinations will be added in the coming weeks, the company said.

"Costa Cruises' highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities its ships visit – and that commitment is reflected in the decision to temporarily pause Costa Deliziosa cruise operations in Greece," said a statement from the brand.

