Cruise Ships Back in Service: November Update

The cruise industry's restart of operations continues with some ships sailing globally at reduced capacity levels.
Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in November and in the near future.
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Ship: Explorer Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856
Built: 1999
Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)
Itinerary: One- to five-night cruises to Penghu, Matsu, Anping, Kaohsiung and Hualien
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Ship: World Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,360
Built: 2017
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2019
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries: Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Palma and La Gomera
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled for November 20, 2020
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 6
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,534
Built: 2017
Homeport: Heraklion (Greece)
Itinerary: Piraeus, Rhodes and Chania
Status: Sailing through Nov. 7. Then one last "blue" cruise before service is suspended.
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Grandiosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888
Built: 2019
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Magnifica
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550
Built: 2010
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: 10 nights to Livorno, Civitavecchia, Messina, Valletta, Piraeus and Katakolon
Status: Sailings suspended until December 18, 2020
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Deliziosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260
Built: 2010
Homeport: Trieste (Italy)
Itinerary: Bari, Katakolon, Piraeus and Heraklion
Status: Last cruise ending Nov. 7.
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Smeralda
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224
Built: 2019
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: La Spezia, Cagliari, Messina, Napoli and Civitavecchia
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Serena
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000
Built: 2007
Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)
Itinerary: Two- and four-night cruises to Hualien and Kaohsiung
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled early December
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAstella
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,192
Built: 2013
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Livorno, Marseille and Barcelona
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 12, 2020
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAperla
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250
Built: 2017
Homeport: Tenerife (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – Funchal, Las Palmas, Puerto del Rosario and Arrecife
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 2, 2020
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAmar
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174
Built: 2012
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – Funchal, Arrecife, St. Cruz de La Palma and St. Cruz de Tenerife
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 6, 2020
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAprima
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250
Built: 2016
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Itinerary: Muscat and Abu Dhabi
Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 11, 2020
Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin Cruises
Ship: Paul Gauguin
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 320
Built: 1997
Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)
Itinerary: Tahiti, French Polynesia and South Pacific
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Ponant
Ship: Le Soleal
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 264
Built: 201
Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)
Itinerary: Marquesas, The Tuamotus and Society Islands
Status: Planned – first cruise scheduled on November 11, 2020
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Europa 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513
Built: 2013
Homeport: Tenerife (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – Fuerteventura, La Palma, El Hierro, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on December 4, 2020
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230
Built: 2019
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: After offering expedition cruises to Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Poland for the past few months, the vessel is now set to sail a new winter itinerary to the Lapland, exploring Finland and Sweden
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on December 5, 2020
Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises
Ship: Aranui 5
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254
Built: 2015
Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)
Itinerary: Marquesas Islands
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: SeaDream Yacht Club
Ships: SeaDream I
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 110
Built: 1984
Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)
Itinerary: Caribbean – Kingstown, Bequia, Canouan, Mayreau, Tobago Island and St. George’s
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Discoverer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72
Built: 2005
Homeport: Cairns (Australia)
Itinerary: Great Barrier Reef and North Queensland
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: True North Cruises
Ship: True North
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36
Built: 2005
Homeport: Cairns (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Asuka Cruise (NYK Line)
Ship: Asuka II
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 720
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines
Ship: Nippon Maru
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Venus Cruise
Ship: Pacific Venus
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 680
Built: 1998
Homeport: Osaka, Nagoya, Kobe, Yokohama and Tokyo (Japan)
Itinerary: One- to three-night cruises to Japanese ports
Status: Planned – first cruise scheduled on December 5, 2020
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents
Status: Planned – first cruise scheduled on December 1, 2020
Cruise Line: Heritage Expeditions
Ship: Spirit of Enderby
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 50
Built: 1984
Homeport: Bluff (New Zealand)
Itinerary: Fiordland, Stewart Island and New Zealand's Subantarctic Islands
Status: Planned – first cruise scheduled for November 24, 2020