2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

American Queen Announces Special Edition Voyages for 2021

American Queen

American Queen Steamboat Company has announced its 2021 lineup of special edition voyages aboard the American Duchess, American Queen, and its latest paddlewheeler addition, the American Countess.

The voyages offer diverse culinary adventures and various onboard experiences ranging from golf games to live music to history and culture lessons – all while sailing along the  “most historic rivers,” according toa press release.

“Our river cruises do an important job of reflecting the history, culture, and traditions of the regions they sail through,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO, American Queen Steamboat Company.

“The special edition voyages for 2021 are a wonderful selection of what our cruises offer for guests seeking a wide variety of experiences. There’s something for every type of traveler to enjoy aboard an AQSC paddlewheeler this upcoming year.”

Another two options for 2021 are to celebrate a holiday – such as Memorial Day, Independence, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s – onboard one of the three ships or to contribute to a charity by booking one of the Giving Back cruises.

A portion of booking proceeds from the latter will go to a charity cause.  

