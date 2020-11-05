Oceania Cruises Launches Europe and North America 2022 Program

Oceania Cruises has released its 2022 Europe and North America itineraries for preview ahead of the Nov. 11 sale date.

The collection comprises 110 itineraries, including 77 new ones calling at 10 new ports –

including Aarhus in Denmark, Killybegs in Ireland, and the Lofoten Islands in Norway.

“As travelers continue seeking inspiration and bright new adventures ahead, we’ve never been more delighted to introduce a new collection of voyages,” said Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “Our 2022 Europe and North America Collection is filled with captivating voyages that will beckon seasoned travelers with explorations reaching perennial favorites and compelling new destinations alike.”

Of those 110 voyages , 54 offer comprehensive voyages that blend multiple continents and cultures for the duration of 15 to 46 days, the company said, in a statement.

Some highlights, according to the press release, are voyages to Scandinavia and Russia aboard the Marina and Sirena, 10-13-day Alaska trips that offer glacier trekking and helicopter flightseeing, a 46-day voyage aboard the Insignia, which explores New England, Iceland, the Norwegian Fjords, western Europe, and other destinations.