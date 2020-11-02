Halton

Marella Cancels More Sailings

Marella Explorer

Marella Cruises today confirmed that due to on-going uncertainty around travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has paused operations until Dec. 16, 2020, according to a statement.

"All customers whose bookings are impacted can choose from a range of flexible options and the relevant teams will be in touch with them to discuss these in the coming days. These options include amending their booking for free with an incentive worth up to 10% of the total value of their original booking*, receive a refund credit along with an incentive worth up to 10% of the value of their booking, or request a full refund," the company said, in its statement.

The cruise line is also extending its free amendment policy for existing bookings, so those booked to travel before March 31 2020 will now be able to amend their booking free of charge up to 21 days before departure.

