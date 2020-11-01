Bahamas Announces Updated Travel And Entry Protocols

The Bahamas today announced streamlined entry protocols, according to a press release, as the country hopes to win back tourism and cruise calls.
Of note, COVID-19 testing aligns with the CDC's testing protocols in the Conditional Framework for cruise lines to restart operations.
Cruise guests and crew would be covered by tests already done by the cruise line prior to embarkation before the ship arrives in the Bahamas.
Effective 1 November 2020, The Bahamas will require all travelers to:
- Obtain a COVID-19 RT PCR test five (5) days prior to arrival.
- Apply for a Bahamas Health Travel Visa at travel.gov.bs
- For the duration of the visit, complete a daily online health questionnaire for symptom tracking purposes.
- Take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on Day 5 of the visit (unless departing on day 5).
- Always wear a mask and always social distance in public places.
- In addition, beginning 14 November 2020, all visitors will be required to opt-in to mandatory COVID-19 health insurance when applying for their Health Travel Visa. The insurance will cover travelers for the duration of their stay in The Bahamas.