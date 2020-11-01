Bahamas Announces Updated Travel And Entry Protocols

The Bahamas today announced streamlined entry protocols, according to a press release, as the country hopes to win back tourism and cruise calls.

Of note, COVID-19 testing aligns with the CDC's testing protocols in the Conditional Framework for cruise lines to restart operations.

Cruise guests and crew would be covered by tests already done by the cruise line prior to embarkation before the ship arrives in the Bahamas.

Effective 1 November 2020, The Bahamas will require all travelers to: