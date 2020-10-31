2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Carnival Removes December Cruises From Website

Carnival Breeze

Will Carnival Cruise Line relaunch service in December?

It appears changes may be coming as the Miami-based cruise company removed all December sailings from its website at the end of October. There were previously multiple cruises available for booking.

The move came just a day after the CDC dropped its “No Sail” order in favor of a Conditional Framework approach to have cruise lines return to service.

Previously Carnival had trimmed its December deployment, opting to concentrate on just a handful of ships sailing short cruises from Miami and Port Canaveral in a staggered, phased-in resumption of service.

Ships involved included the Conquest, Horizon and Sunrise from Miami, while the Elation, Liberty and d Breeze were potentially poised to sail from Port Canaveral.

The line will now not only need to certify its ships with a 30-day notice from the Department of Justice, but also apply for a CDC permit to conduct cruise operations with new health and safety protocols.

