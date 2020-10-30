CDC To Require Simulated Voyages: Here's What They Are

Should cruise operators wish to return to service in the United States, they will need to conduct various simulated voyages to test health, safety and outbreak protocols according to new CDC guidelines.

Some cruise lines have already discussed so-called test voyages with crew posing as guests. The CDC has taken that a step further.

Key CDC Simulated Voyage Overview

The cruise ship operator must conduct any simulation on a consensual basis and not as a condition of employment or in exchange for consideration or future reward. The cruise ship operator must document the informed consent of all participants in writing.

The cruise ship operator must embark additional crew members beyond safe minimum manning levels only as determined through CDC technical instructions or orders.

The cruise ship operator must design and conduct a simulated voyage insofar as practicable to test the efficacy of the cruise ship operator’s ability to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 onboard its cruise ship.

The cruise ship operator must conduct a monitored observation period and laboratory testing of volunteer passengers, as directed in CDC technical instructions or orders, prior to embarking volunteer passengers on a simulated voyage.

Key CDC Simulated Voyage Requirements