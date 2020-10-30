Halton

The New Silver Moon Has Been Delivered By Fincantieri

Silver Moon

Fincantieri announced on Friday it had delivered the new Silver Moon to Silversea at the Ancona yard in Italy. 

The Silver Moon is a sister ship of the Silver Muse, that joined the Silversea fleet in 2017. Another sister, the Silver Dawn, follows in 2021. All three ships are 40,700 tons with capacity for 596 guests.

The new build will be the ninth ship in Silversea’s fleet.

Among the notations of the ship, the “Green star 3 Design” stands out, according to a statement. It is assigned to vessels that are designed, built and equipped in order to prevent air and water pollution. Furthermore, the “COMF-NOISE A PAX” and “COMF-NOISE B CREW” are assigned on the basis of the noise levels measured on the ship.

