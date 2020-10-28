TUI: Cruises Will Go Ahead Despite German Lockdown

TUI Cruises has swiftly responded to the news of Germany's emergency lockdown and underlined that its cruise operation will not be brought to a stop.

The company currently has three ships in service.

Two ships are sailing from German homeports on cruises composed of just sea days, while another ship is operating in Greece.

"The measures announced by the federal and state governments will not bring our ships to a standstill again," TUI said, in a statement.

"Because staying onboard our ships does not count as domestic tourism, the arrival and departure in the respective departure port is still permitted as a transit. With us onboard you can continue to feel as safe as at home."

TUI said than 30,000 satisfied guests have traveled with the company since July and "are proof that safe and healthy travel onboard the Mein Schiff fleet is possible even in times of coronavirus."