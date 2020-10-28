TUI and AIDA Restarts in Jeopardy Following Germany's Emergency Lockdown

Catering to the German-speaking market, the restarts of TUI Cruises and AIDA Cruises may be short-lived as the German government on Wednesday announced a new emergency lockdown for the month of November to combat coronavirus.

TUI has a pair of ships sailing from German homeports in Northern Europe, where AIDA is sailing in Italy with German guests and hopes to add a Canary Island program in November.

Germany's lockdown will close restaurants, gyms and theaters, according to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Private gatherings will be limited to 10 people from no more than two households.

And, of note, the goverment is asking people not to travel for private, non-essential reasons.

Overnight stays in hotels will be available only for so-called "necessary business trips."

TUI and AIDA had not immediately released any statements on the situation.