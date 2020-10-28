Costa Makes Immediate Itinerary Changes for Fall and Winter Programs

Costa Diadema

Costa Cruises today announced updates to its upcoming cruises for winter 2020-2021 citing limitations still in place in some European countries.

The Costa Smeralda will extend her current cruises only in Italy until the end of February 2021, visiting Savona, La Spezia, Cagliari, Messina, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome. This one-week itinerary will replace the one in Italy, France and Spain that the ship would have offered starting from Nov. 14, 2020, the company said. 

The Costa Deliziosa will continue operating her current one-week itinerary in Italy and Greece until Jan. 3, 2021 – calling at Trieste, Katakolon/Olympia, Athens, Heraklion/Crete and Bari, instead of visiting Montenegro and Croatia as originally planned.

The Costa Diadema will postpone the start of her long cruises in the Mediterranean to April 6, 2021, offering 14-day cruises to Turkey and 14-day cruises to Egypt and Greece, as scheduled.

The new ship Costa Firenze, which is currently in the final stages of completion at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, will be delivered as planned in mid-December 2020, but she will begin offering its seven-day cruises in Italy, France and Spain only from Feb. 28, 2021.

Finally, the Costa Favolosa cruises in the Caribbean are canceled and the ship will return to operate from April 2, 2021 with mini-cruises in the Mediterranean.

The 2021 world cruise aboard the Costa Deliziosa is also canceled.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report