Costa Cruises today announced updates to its upcoming cruises for winter 2020-2021 citing limitations still in place in some European countries.

The Costa Smeralda will extend her current cruises only in Italy until the end of February 2021, visiting Savona, La Spezia, Cagliari, Messina, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome. This one-week itinerary will replace the one in Italy, France and Spain that the ship would have offered starting from Nov. 14, 2020, the company said.

The Costa Deliziosa will continue operating her current one-week itinerary in Italy and Greece until Jan. 3, 2021 – calling at Trieste, Katakolon/Olympia, Athens, Heraklion/Crete and Bari, instead of visiting Montenegro and Croatia as originally planned.

The Costa Diadema will postpone the start of her long cruises in the Mediterranean to April 6, 2021, offering 14-day cruises to Turkey and 14-day cruises to Egypt and Greece, as scheduled.

The new ship Costa Firenze, which is currently in the final stages of completion at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, will be delivered as planned in mid-December 2020, but she will begin offering its seven-day cruises in Italy, France and Spain only from Feb. 28, 2021.

Finally, the Costa Favolosa cruises in the Caribbean are canceled and the ship will return to operate from April 2, 2021 with mini-cruises in the Mediterranean.

The 2021 world cruise aboard the Costa Deliziosa is also canceled.