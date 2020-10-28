American Cruise Lines Unveils Biggest Mississippi Season Ever

American Cruise Lines has unveiled its biggest season ever on the Mississippi River for 2021.

The company announced it will be introducing two new modern riverboats, a brand new music cities cruise between Nashville and Memphis, 15 new shore excursions and new enrichment programs onboard company ships.

From late February through December, American’s new modern riverboats and classic paddlewheelers will sail from St. Paul to New Orleans, according to a company press release.

Next year, American will introduce two new Mississippi modern riverboats;the American Jazz and American Melody, which will join American’s fleet of paddlewheelers.

Beginning in summer 2021, American’s brand new eight-day music cities cruises will sail between Memphis and Nashville, along the Mississippi and its tributaries: the Tennessee, Ohio, and Cumberland Rivers, as guests enjoy the new American Jazz. Trips sail throughout July, August, and September with port stops in: Nashville, TN; Clarksville, TN; Dover, TN; Paducah, KY; and Memphis, TN; as well as cruising Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake.

Also new for next year, American has added over fifteen new shore excursions, as well as new enrichment, focusing on culinary and active explorations on shore and musical entertainment onboard.

American has expanded its shore-side options by adding 100 percent private transportation aboard new luxury Cruise Coaches, which follow the riverboats from port to port, the company said.

American is also offering one-night complimentary pre-cruise packages from every Mississippi River departure port in 2021, plus new extended pre and post-cruise packages, and luxury Four Seasons pre-cruise packages in select cities along the Mississippi and across the country.

The company has cruise schedules available through 2023.