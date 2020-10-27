Cruise Industry News GCSI

Former Carnival Ship Heading to New Home in Asia

Carnival Fascination

The Carnival Fascination has left the Carnival Cruise Line fleet and is leaving Cadiz, Spain, en route to new owners in Asia, according to multiple sources.

The Fantasy-class ship debuted in 1994 and has served Carnival Cruise Line since, having entered cold layup earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carnival opted to sell the ship as part of its strategy to exit less efficient tonnage from its global fleet on an accelerated basis, as the company sold or disposed of some 18 ships.

The Fascination is now sailing to a reported destination of Singapore for a technical stop, and is expected to become an accomodation ship in Asia. 

