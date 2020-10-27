Carnival Cruise Line Launches Webcast for Travel Partners

Carnival Cruise Line is launching webcast series for travel agents that are registered with the brand. The webcasts will be hosted by Carnival Cruise Line’s Senior Vice President of Trade Sales and Marketing, Adolfo Perez, and called “From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE.”

Each episode is structured with an introduction from Perez in the beginning, an interview with a guest who will include members of Carnival’s leadership team, and a Q&A session for travel advisors in the end.

The guest of the first episode – scheduled to be aired on Nov. 5 – is Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

“During these unprecedented times, ‘From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE’ is a great way to keep our valued travel advisors updated on the latest happenings while providing the tools and resources they need to support their clients and grow their business,” said Perez, in a press release.

According to the statement, the webcast is designed as an extension of Perez’s “various other outreach efforts and will provide advisors with access, answers, and support on topics ranging from health and safety protocols and onboard dining and entertainment experiences to shore excursions and itinerary planning.”

Carnival Cruise Line has not been sailing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The cruise line recently canceled the remaining cruises for the six ships operating from PortMiami and Port Canaveral for November 2020. It has also canceled five cruises scheduled to operate from Sydney, Australia from Jan. 16 to Feb. 8, 2021.