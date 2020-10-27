CIN Digital Reports

World Dream Arrives in Singapore

World Dream

The World Dream has arrived in Singapore with 187 crew members aboard, who have completed their 14-day quarantine on the cruise ship prior to arrival in Singapore, according to a press release.

The crew will undergo a further series of mandatory COVID-19 testing as stipulated by the local authorities and are required to test negative before signing-up for active duty. 

Prior to her arrival in Singapore, the World Dream had been on hiatus in Rotterdam, the Netherlands after being taken out of service in early February.

The ship will undergo thorough cleaning and sanitization prior to her inaugural “Super Seacation” sailings on November 6, to ensure the health and safety of all passengers onboard.

The World Dream will be the newest cruise ship to call Singapore home and will be the first cruise ship to restart service from Singapore, according to a press release.

