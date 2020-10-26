Regent Claims New Record for Most Bookings in a Single Day

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has said it achieved the largest booking day in the cruise line’s 28-year history with the launch of its 2022-2023 Voyage Collection when sales opened on October 21, 2020, according to a press release.

Citing strong pent-up demand for cruising, reservations surpassed Regent’s previous booking day record, set in April 2018 with the launch of Seven Seas Splendor’s inaugural season, by nearly 40 percent, the company said.

The 2022-2023 Voyage Collection launch also saw an over 100% increase in bookings from when the line’s 2021-2022 Voyage Collection went on sale in August 2019.

The line had surpassed the total number of bookings for the previous year’s launch by 10:00am EST.

“The staggering response to our 2022-2023 Voyage Collection demonstrates the incredible future demand for the unrivaled Regent experience. Luxury travelers simply cannot wait to get back on the oceans to see the world again, while enjoying impeccable, personalized service on luxurious and spacious ships,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our loyal guests wasted no time in securing their perfect itinerary and suite with last year’s Voyage Collection launch day total eclipsed after only 90 minutes of being on sale.”