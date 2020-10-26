Cruise Industry News GCSI

Atlas Offers Complimentary Pre-Cruise Tours for Summer 2021

World Navigator

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today a limited-time offer: a complimentary pre-cruise tour with every new booking aboard World Navigator’s summer 2021, inaugural-season voyages.

The complimentary one- to four-night, immersive land tours bring guests on all-inclusive journeys to authentic local cultures, must-see landmarks, breathtaking landscapes, and inland historic sites, the company said.

“There is significant pent-up demand to travel in the new year and Atlas Ocean Voyages is making summer 2021 even more special by offering a complimentary pre-cruise tour with every new booking,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas is already one of the industry’s most inclusive travel experiences and our complimentary pre-cruise tour will help travelers make the most of their return-to-travel. And with our All Inclusive All the Way commitment, guests can rest assured that we take care of the details so they can fully enjoy their once-in-a-lifetime Atlas adventures.”

Additionally, travelers who book an Atlas MAX SHORE sailing will enjoy both the complimentary pre-cruise tour, as well as the included MAX SHORE overland adventure, for the ultimate luxury travel experience, the company said.

MAX SHORE voyages are select, consecutive itineraries that include a complimentary two- to five-night, mid-voyage overland tour.

