Will the CDC Lift The 'No Sail' Order?

The clock is ticking down once again on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "No Sail" order, essentially banning cruise ships from operating out of U.S. ports, with the order now set to expire on Oct. 31.
The industry has enjoyed a successful restart so far in Asia, Europe and with small ships in Australia, and could quickly mount a staggered restart in North America should the CDC lift its no sail order.
What We Know:
- The cruise industry in the United States, through CLIA, has also voluntarily paused operations through Oct. 31.
- Tensions are rising: port protests have taken place twice in October, encouraging political leaders to let the cruise industry operate again, with thousands of jobs at stake.
- There continues to be an expanding probe into potential interference in the CDC's order.
- The cruise industry has committed to 100 percent testing for COVID-19 for passengers and crew, and also submitted a comprehensive health plan.
- Cruise industry leaders had a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence on Oct. 9, By all accounts, the call went well.
Previous Timelines
- The "No Sail" order was issued in March 14 for a period of 30 days.
- On April 9, the CDC extended the "No Sail" order for 100 days, through July 24.
- On July 16, the order was extended once again, through Sept. 30.
- The Sept. 30 deadline was extended through Oct. 31 on Sept. 30.
Operations Timetable
- No major cruise lines are currently selling November departures out of U.S. ports.
- Most major cruise lines, are, however, selling December departures from American homeports.
- It takes about 60 days to get a ship ready to sail again following lay up.
- Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said in early October his optimism was high in regards to operating in the U.S. in 2020.