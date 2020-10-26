Will the CDC Lift The 'No Sail' Order?

The clock is ticking down once again on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "No Sail" order, essentially banning cruise ships from operating out of U.S. ports, with the order now set to expire on Oct. 31.

The industry has enjoyed a successful restart so far in Asia, Europe and with small ships in Australia, and could quickly mount a staggered restart in North America should the CDC lift its no sail order.

What We Know:

Previous Timelines

The "No Sail" order was issued in March 14 for a period of 30 days.

On April 9, the CDC extended the "No Sail" order for 100 days, through July 24.

On July 16, the order was extended once again, through Sept. 30.

The Sept. 30 deadline was extended through Oct. 31 on Sept. 30.

Operations Timetable