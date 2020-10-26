2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Will the CDC Lift The 'No Sail' Order?

Norwegian Encore

The clock is ticking down once again on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "No Sail" order, essentially banning cruise ships from operating out of U.S. ports, with the order now set to expire on Oct. 31.

The industry has enjoyed a successful restart so far in Asia, Europe and with small ships in Australia, and could quickly mount a staggered restart in North America should the CDC lift its no sail order.

What We Know:

Previous Timelines

  • The "No Sail" order was issued in March 14 for a period of 30 days.
  • On April 9, the CDC extended the "No Sail" order for 100 days, through July 24.
  • On July 16, the order was extended once again, through Sept. 30.
  • The Sept. 30 deadline was extended through Oct. 31 on Sept. 30. 

Operations Timetable

  • No major cruise lines are currently selling November departures out of U.S. ports.
  • Most major cruise lines, are, however, selling December departures from American homeports.
  • It takes about 60 days to get a ship ready to sail again following lay up. 
  • Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said in early October his optimism was high in regards to operating in the U.S. in 2020.
