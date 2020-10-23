Costa May Have Green Light for December Asia Start

Is Costa Cruises mounting a comeback in Asia? It would appear so, as multiple Taiwan-based travel agencies have listed departures aboard the Costa Serena out of Taiwanese homeports this coming December.

Pulled from service in China in January, the Asia-based Serena has been sitting idle since.

In April, the ship was sent to Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for maintenance and repair work.

Now it appears Costa will join Genting as another cruise operator back in service in Taiwan, as the Explorer Dream is set to continue around-Taiwan itineraries through April for Genting's Dream Cruises brand.

Itineraries for sale aboard the Serena depart from Keelung and include two, three and four night cruises, with port calls in Hualien and Kaohsiung