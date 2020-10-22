Port Everglades Wins Recognitions for Environmental Program

Port Everglades recently won three prestigious national awards of excellence for leading the way in port sustainability practices., according to a press release.

They are the National Association of Environmental Professionals’ (NAEP) 2020 Environmental Excellence Award, the North American Marine Environment Protection Association’s (NAMEPA) 2020 Marine Environment Protection Award for Ports, and the American Association of Port Authorities’ (AAPA) 2020 Award of Excellence for the Port Everglades Comprehensive Environmental Management Program.

“Port Everglades consistently integrates the environmental, social, and economic dimensions of sustainability into our core business strategy,” said Jonathan Daniels, Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director. “We are leading the way in port sustainability practices and putting the Port on the environmental map by giving our attention to a diverse set of air, land, sea, and wildlife concerns simultaneously.”

The goals and objectives of the Port Everglades Comprehensive Environmental Management Program were not only to successfully meet compliance requirements, but to voluntarily implement stewardship initiatives that benefit the environment, according to a press release.

Port Everglades initiatives include: