Poseidon Expeditions Announces New Arctic and Antarctic Seasons

Poseidon Expeditions has announced two new polar cruise seasons on its 114-passenger Sea Spirit ship. The 2022 season will be spent in the Arctic and the 2022-2023 season in the Antarctic.

The tour operator highlighted that they’re launching the seasons three months earlier due to “pent-up demand.”

“Our travel partners and customers are comfortable looking ahead, well beyond the COVID-related interruption that’s been a blow to the cruise industry and to the travelers that support it. And this is why we are opening reservations for a new season much earlier than we have in the past,” said the President of Poseidon Expeditions, Nikolay Saveliev. “People are ready to solidify their plans for 2022 and beyond.”

As part of the 2022 Arctic season, the cruise line will return to West Greenland.

These expedition voyages include a 12-day cruise from Reykjavik, Iceland to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland in May, and an eight-day round trip from Kangerlussuaq in June.

The Sea Spirit will then head northeast for departures that explore Svalbard and the Franz Josef Land Archipelago offered in midsummer – before she goes back to East Greenland where 11-day cruises that focus on the Aurora Borealis will be offered in September 2022.

In October, the Sea Spirit will head south to begin her 2022-2023 Antarctic season, which comprises of four 11-12-day Antarctic Peninsula voyages, three longer (from 21-23 days) programs that include the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, and the 15-day “Crossing 66º South Latitude” expedition cruise.

According to the press release, reservation for any of the aforementioned trips made before Dec. 31, 2020, will benefit from a 10-15 percent discount (depending on the category), as well as an additional $250 onboard credit. Journeys booked before June 30, 2021, will receive the 10-15 percent discount only.