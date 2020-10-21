2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Princess Advances Transition of Golden and Star Princess to P&O Australia

Pacific Encounter

Princess Cruises today confirmed the official transfer of the Golden Princess and the accelerated transition of the Star Princess to P&O Cruises Australia, according to a press release.

Previously announced in 2018, the two vessels will now debut as Pacific Adventure (Golden Princess) and Pacific Encounter (Star Princess) anticipated to sail in 2021.

“Golden Princess and Star Princess have sailed all over the world, creating lifelong memories for the millions of guests who sailed upon these beloved cruise ships,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We know their wonderful legacy will continue under sister brand P&O Cruises Australia, which has become so well-known for delivering unforgettable cruise holidays for Aussies and Kiwis to some of the most idyllic destinations in the South Pacific.”

The Golden Princess first joined the fleet in May 2001 with her sister ship Star Princess setting sail the following year in January 2002. 

