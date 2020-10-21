Wednesday Protests Scheduled at Major U.S. Cruise Ports

As part of a push to resume cruise operations in the United States, a number of American ports are expecting protests on Wednesday in an effort to persuade goverment leaders to let the cruise industry operate in the United States.

Protests are expected at multiple Florida ports, as well as Galveston, as part of America's cruise industry national workforce rally.

Participants are expected to include those from the longshoremen's union, the ports, airports, cruise lines, ground transportation, hotels, the hospitality business, agriculture, trade and commerce and other industries supported by the massive cruise business.

According to a flyer distributed, America's cruise workforce "needs to go back to work," as the promotional material points out jobs have been lost indefinitely, partially or furloughed until the cruise lines are allowed to sail again.